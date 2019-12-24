LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation awarded Community Impact Grants totaling $126,836 in 2019 to 18 projects and programs benefiting LaGrange County.
In a recent press release, foundation officials explained that through Community Impact Grants, the foundation aims to support non-profit needs and provide innovative programs and services in LaGrange County.
LaGrange County Trails Inc., of Topeka was among the 18 organizations to receive funding. The Community Foundation awarded LaGrange County Trails $25,000 for The Hawpatch Trail, a proposed 17-mile trail that will stretch from Millersburg to Wolcottville, connecting three counties. The grant will support the early stages of developing the Hawpatch Trail in Topeka through legal fees, title research, surveying and appraisals.
Founded in 2019, LaGrange County Trails is committed to creating hiking and biking trails for LaGrange County and to encourage safe, active, outdoor experiences, foundation officials stated.
The town of LaGrange received $20,000 to support an inclusive park and splash pad in downtown LaGrange. The grant will support phase one of the new park, a splash pad accessible for all ages and abilities. The next phase will consist of an inclusive play area and a pavilion. Phase one will break ground in spring 2020. The town of LaGrange Park Committee will raise funds to complete all phases.
Located near the existing bathrooms, the inclusive park and splash pad will serve all families of LaGrange County, officials explained.
“I am so excited that the new town park is coming to fruition. We really want a space that provides play opportunities for all kids and is unique enough to bring in visitors from surrounding towns,” Brittany Cowley, town of LaGrange Park Committee member, said.
Each year, the Community Foundation accepts proposals for charitable projects and programs that help local nonprofit organizations provide services to LaGrange County families and individuals. The Grants Advisory Committee reviewed the submitted grant applications and made recommendations to the board of the directors who approved the grant awards. The grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted and field of interest charitable funds at the foundation.
The 2019 Community Impact Grant awards include:
• LaGrange County, Courthouse Restoration & Historical Project, $5,225
• Veterans Headstone Project, American Flag Holder Program, $4,350
• WNIT, Education Counts Michiana, $10,000
• Science Central, Science 4U Outreach Programming, $5,000
• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, Junior Achievement Finance Park, $4,725
• Agape Child Care Ministry, Materials and Toddler Playground, $6,000
• Trine University, Walk Into My Future Event, $3,000
• United Fund of LaGrange County, United Way 211, $2,979
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Client Advocate and Client Services, $3,500
• LaGrange County Parks, Duff Lake Fen Development, $15,000
• Community Harvest Food Bank, LaGrange County Farm Wagon, $5,000
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, “Meat” the Need, $5,000
• LaGrange First Church of God, LaGrange Night to Shine, $2,000
• ACRES Land Trust, Massasauga Rattlesnake Habitat Recovery, $3,000
• LaGrange County Public Library, Genealogy Microfilm Reader Scanner, $4,057
• Community Health Clinic, Community Outreach Education, $3,000
• LaGrange County Trails Inc., Hawpatch Trail, $25,000
• Town of LaGrange, Inclusive Park and Splash Pad, $20,000
In 2020, applications for Community Impact Grants will be accepted on April 1 and Sept. 3. To learn more, visit lccf.net/grants.
