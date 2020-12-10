LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation provided $35,500 in COVID-19 Recovery Grants in November to seven programs.
The grants were made possible through donors and the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties.
According to information provided by the foundation, Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, Inc. received $11,000 to support the victim assistance program. Established in 1997, Elijah Haven provides a safe, healing environment for people affected by domestic violence and to advocate violence-free living.
"This grant will allow Elijah Haven to continue to serve victims of domestic violence by offering services free of charge," Kathy Dunafin, executive director of Elijah Haven, said. "Those services include, but are not limited to, support groups and individual counseling by a licensed therapist, shelter, transportation, food, basic living necessities, etc. We are so very grateful to the LaGrange County Community Foundation and to the community for the continued support. We could not continue to do what we do without it."
The 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Grant awards also include:
• LCYC Inc., operation for the kids, $5,000
• Compassion Pregnancy Center, 2021 operating expenses, $5,500
• LaGrange County Council on Aging Inc., PPE Barrier/Protector in LCAT Vans, $4,500
• Mongo Community Development Inc., Mongo Light the Night, $2,000
• Agape Missions of LaGrange County, Agape Missions, $2,500
• LaGrange County Miracle Tree, LaGrange County Miracle Tree, $5,000
