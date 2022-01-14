SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting & Member Showcase Thursday at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center and gave several awards to local businesses and owners.
Chamber Member of the Year was awarded to Austin Miller, owner of Tire Star.
Keith James of Indigo Web Services won the Chamber Director of the Year award.
Lauri Couture of Farmers State Bank was presented with the Chamber Ambassador of the Year award.
And the Member Showcase award went to Sarah Hostetler from Schonbrook Farm & Inn.
