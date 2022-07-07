GOSHEN — The 69th annual LaGrange County Fair takes runs July 9-16.
The event will take place at 1030 E 075 N. A daily pass is $3 per person, with a season pass costing $18. Kids four and under can enter for free.
Along with many other exciting games and attractions, there will also be the 4H animals and events as usual.
List of attractions and dates:
• Demolition Derby- July 9 7 p.m. (Grandstand $8, Pit Pass $15)
• Monster Trucks Show – July 10 7 p.m. (Grandstand $8, Pit Pass $15)
• Trotting Harness Racing- July 11 7 p.m. (free)
• Truck and Tractor Pull- July 12 6 p.m. (Grandstand $8, Pit Pass $15)
• Martin Xtreme Super Cross Racing – July 13 7 p.m. (Grandstand $8, Pit Pass $15)
• Battle at the Barns – July 14 7 p.m. (free)
• 3-J Ranch and Rodeo – July 15 7 p.m. (Grandstand $10, Pit Pass $15)
• Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers (daily shows Saturday, Sunday, Friday – 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m.) (Monday through Thursday – 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)
• Extreme Raptors Show (Daily shows Saturday through Friday 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.)
• Daily- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kidz Zone (free activities, games, crafts and more).
For more information visit https://www.lagrangecounty4hfair.org/.