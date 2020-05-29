LaGRANGE — While it may look different, the 67th annual fair will go on in LaGrange County this year.
That’s according to an announcement made Friday evening by LaGrange County 4-H Association President Ken Martin.
“Unfortunately, it will look different than the fairs we are used to,” Martin stated in the news release. “However, during this time of pandemic and with the restrictions placed upon us, 4-Her’s will still have the opportunity to show their animals, exhibit their static projects and, most importantly, demonstrate what they have learned.”
The LaGrange County 4-H Association met Thursday to determine the format of this year’s fair, according to the news release. The fair, which is scheduled to run from July 11-18, will utilize a show-and-go format for all of the animal shows this year, which will allow for greater social distancing as well as allow for the facilities and common areas to be cleaned between shows.
The schedule of animal shows will be limited to two to three shows per day in an effort to limit the number of people on the fairgrounds at a time. Animals that are able to be shown off their trailers will be shown that way, officials state in the news release. Concessions of stalling and grooming animals will be made for those who need it, and no animals will be allowed to stay overnight on the fairgrounds.
All shows will be open to the public and event organizers are looking into the possibility of livestreaming the shows as well.
“Volunteers will monitor social distancing and cleaning of the grounds,” Martin stated in the news release. “The use, of requirement of, face masks is still unclear as well as the need for health checks and signing in when entering the grounds. Both will be determined as the reopening of the state progresses and under the guidance of local health officials.”
The news release adds 4-H families may choose to exhibit their static projects and animals virtually, although details of how this will work are still being discussed.
A schedule for the judging of static projects and animals shows will be sent out to 4-H families shortly, according to the news release.
