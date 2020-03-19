LAGRANGE — As efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus increase nationwide, LaGrange County Commissioners president Larry Miller declared a state of emergency Wednesday to allow Emergency Management Director Don Wismer authority to train county department heads and about their duties to implement the county’s emergency plan. The state of emergency will continue through March 25.
On the department’s Facebook page, Wismer stated, “The purpose of the declaration is to help to set the stage for possible emergency funding to become available to LaGrange County, if needed. It will also assist the county government to take steps that may become necessary for limiting access to county buildings, etc. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in LaGrange County. Continue to follow the same guidance you have been given regarding personal hygiene, social distancing, avoiding group settings, etc.”
Other duties given by the order to Wismer, is to prepare a report on the scope of the local threat from the outbreak, take action to lessen the threat, and to work with other county agencies on disaster mitigation.
