ELKHART — The public is invited to a grand opening celebration and open house for the new office location of Lacasa, 516 S. Main St., from 4 to 7 p.m. today.
The open house will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:15 p.m. with Lacasa President and CEO Chris Kingsley, Mayor Rod Roberson and Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Levon Johnson.
The opening of the new office location in Elkhart kicks off Lacasa’s 50th year in Elkhart County. The office will be open to the community mid-March to connect more families and individuals to Lacasa programs and services, according to a news release from Lacasa officials.
“The accessibility of this location right in the heart of the revitalizing downtown area has transformative potential,” Kingsley said about the impact of the new location.
Lacasa Elkhart will offer on-site classes, one-on-one financial coaching and counseling, first-time homebuyer education, immigration services, and community building in Elkhart.
Community members will be able to work with financial empowerment counselors in a one-on-one environment to develop a roadmap to build credit, reduce debt or work toward homeownership. Lacasa will also offer hands-on classes on topics such as mastering money basics, building credit to purchase a home and understanding student loan debt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.