GOSHEN — Lacasa Inc. introduced a rehabilitated home back into the Goshen community as low-income apartments Tuesday afternoon.
The home, located at 410 E. Jefferson St., is one of three homes undergoing similar rehabilitation efforts by the nonprofit in the neighborhood.
“In Goshen and Elkhart County specifically and Indiana generally, we know that the need for housing is huge and the need for affordable housing is even greater as Indiana currently has the highest housing cost burden among all Midwest states for our lowest income residents,” said Lacasa Chief Impact Officer Heidi Stoltzfus McHugh.
McHugh stated that in those statistics, women, immigrants, and people of color are disproportionally represented among low-income renters.
“We also know that all of these households, if they were not so rent and mortgage burdened by spending 30% or more of their income on housing alone, they would be recycling more of those dollars into economy and community as consumers,” Stoltzfus McHugh said. “That’s part of why Lacasa exists: to remove barriers and provide opportunities for stability and growth.”
The home boasts four one-bedroom apartments. Another home on Eighth Street will have three rental units, and then two homes across the street are being rehabbed for sale to low-income families. It amounts to nine of the 17 units that Lacasa plans to finish in Elkhart County this year, and 43 in development for the next few years.
Stoltzfus McHugh said over the last year 164 community members volunteered almost 800 hours to the two rental property rehabs on Jefferson Street and Eighth Street.
“What we see here is just another reflection of people putting their shoulder to the wheel, being willing to work hard and produce great results right here in Elkhart County,” said U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-2nd District.
Yakym also expressed interest in partnering with state and local leaders including nonprofit organizations. State Rep. Joanna King, R-District 49, was also in attendance, as was Goshen City Councilman Don Riegsecker and new Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty.
“Having a safe home in a safe neighborhood is the bedrock of any vibrant community, and Goshen is so fortunate, and Elkhart County is so fortunate to have an organization like Lacasa that’s been dedicated to making safe homes in beautiful neighborhoods for over 50 years,” Leichty said, “and the world of creating beautiful neighborhoods and safe homes is so difficult and we have to recognize that because requires the collaboration so many different partners. … It’s the behind-the-scenes work that I value so much as a community leader.”
In his first public appearance since leaving the city’s highest position, Jeremy Stutsman, now Lacasa’s CEO, said that partnerships are what build community.
“Without everybody working together these projects don’t happen,” he said. “(We) want to continue doing all we can to build strong foundations in our county and our communities.”
Chamber Chamber of Commerce CEO Nick Kieffer echoed the sentiments on partnership.
“To be able to work with city hall and even our school systems makes our community very special,” he said.
Annual sponsors include Interra Credit Union, Lake City Bank, Thor, Everence, and First State Bank. Jefferson Street project sponsors include the Fidler Family Fund, Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, City of Goshen, Goshen Health, Lake City Bank, Interra Credit Union, Lake City Bank, Thor, First State Bank, Siloam Fellowship, DJ Construction, Everence, Timothy & Marisa Yoder, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Rotary Club of Goshen, Inter-Cambio Express Inc., and Kiwanis Club of Goshen Inc.
To learn more, visit lacasainc.net.