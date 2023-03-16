ELKHART — LaCasa hosted its annual luncheon event Wednesday at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart.
Several individuals were honored at the event. Sandi Schrieber won the “Moses Beachy Friend of Lacasa Award,” Brad Hunsberger was recognized for 25 years of employment at Lacasa, and the Lacasa’s “Master It Series,” financial education classes, won “Program of the Year” from Prosperity Indiana. This program teaches classes in the Elkhart County Jail, with 167 graduating from the program last year.
A nonprofit housing agency, Lacasa works with individuals and community partners to create opportunity for personal empowerment, family stability, and neighborhood vitality, according to their website information.
“To see so many of our partners at our luncheon today really reiterated the theme … ‘Strength In Community’,” said Interim CEO Heidi Stoltzfus McHugh by email. “Lacasa is truly honored to have so much community support and we are really looking forward to another great year of impact in Elkhart County.”
To learn about about Lacasa and its programs, visit lacasainc.net.