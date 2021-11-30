GOSHEN — Lacasa Inc., in partnership with the city of Goshen, broke ground for two new-construction homes at 224 S. Seventh St. Tuesday afternoon.
When completed, Lacasa officials said that these homes will provide two new opportunities for homeownership within walking distance of downtown Goshen.
A statement from Lacasa reads, "One of Lacasa’s core values is 'Build to Last,' and this project on 7th Street, in the East Lincoln Crossroads neighborhood, is a continuation of a 4-year, $2+ million-dollar investment, which has provided more than 20 units of affordable housing to that Goshen area. With Elkhart County’s median 4-person household income of $57,021 (U.S. Census Bureau, 2019) and a distinction of 'low income' set at $53,750 (HUD Section 8 income limit, 2019), there is an undeniable need for additional affordable housing. Lacasa remains committed to strengthening neighborhoods by building new homes and/or renovating dilapidated homes which provide housing for low/moderate income families throughout Elkhart County."
For more information about Lacasa go online to https://lacasainc.net/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.