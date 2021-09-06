ELKHART — Among the sights, sounds and celebrations of the Labor Day parade rolling up Main Street in downtown Elkhart was one Marion Williams, who represented a significant movement in labor history in the U.S.
The 95-year-old Elkhart woman smiled while sitting on the back seat of a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, decked out in denim and wearing a red head scarf. In one hand, she carried a dud 40 millimeter shell casing, while in the other, she held a lunchbox bearing the now-iconic image of the “We Can Do It” poster that’s come to symbolize women in the workforce during World War II. That Williams’ outfit in the parade resembled the look of the woman on the poster was no coincidence.
Williams was one of those women.
She said she worked at a factory in Kankakee, Illinois from 1943 until the war ended in 1945, helping produce the 40 millimeter shells for the U.S. Navy. The clothes she wore in the parade were similar to her work clothes in that period.
“It was a time when everybody was all working together,” Williams said. “Our men were all overseas someplace. My boyfriend was scheduled to go to Europe, my brother was in the South Pacific, and kids I had gone to high school with had already been killed. I just had to go and do what I did.”
Speaking after the parade, Williams said she entered the workforce after she was forced to leave college. She’d graduated high school with a full scholarship to Illinois State, but after her first semester, she said she was told she had to leave the school because she had a bad heart.
After that setback, instead of doing nothing, Williams turned around, applied for a job, passed the physical and went to work at the ammunition plant. She joined women across the country who had filled industrial jobs left vacant by men as they fought in the war.
At her plant, Williams said employees worked swing shifts in order to hide the actual numbers of workers there from enemy intelligence. So, routine sleep schedules were somewhat rare. Plus, her shoes would wear out on the job, she said, and she’d put in pieces of linoleum to bolster them since rationing resulted in shortages of various products, including good shoes.
Williams said she’d also joined the Civil Air Patrol, which included learning Morse code and how to identify aircraft, and had volunteered with the American Red Cross.
“I guess you could just say we put our nose to the grindstone and worked,” she said.
Williams said she believes the country would be in a better state if people came together on situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, like how they did during the 1940s.
After the war, Williams didn’t quite slow down. At one time, she said she’d earned the nickname, “the Cookie Lady” because she’d bake cookies for anybody who wanted some, including batches of dozens of cookies she’d bring to inmates.
She also joined the Michiana Mustang club in 2000 because she liked Ford Mustangs, and she was part of the group with her daughter and son-in-law. She’d also had one of the cars until she had to sell it this year.
“I’ve been a busy lady all my life, and my daughter hollers at me because I can’t sit still,” Williams said.
That association is how Williams ended up riding with the club during the parade.
That group joined about a few dozen other organizations and services in the parade, while residents watched the event as they lined Elkhart’s Main Street from near the U.S. Post Office to Lexington Avenue.
Participants included local police and fire departments, auto enthusiasts, politicians, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, the Elkhart High School marching band, local businesses, local services, union workers and church groups.
The parade returned this year after it went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
