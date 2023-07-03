ELKHART — After two years of waiting and preparation, La Posada Immigrant Aid began to serve immigrant families in March of this year.
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County (CFEC) and Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) have each stepped up to provide some financial stability as expenses grow. The Community Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Elkhart County by inspiring generosity, and they have made a $7,000 grant award. MCC, a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches, shares God’s love and compassion for all in the name of Christ by responding to basic human needs and working for peace and justice. Their grant award was $8,000 in 2023.
La Posada is a faith-based organization primarily supported by local churches and individuals. It provides immigration legal assistance through written materials, personal consultations, referrals, and educational classes. There are now two full-time employees: Irma Ramirez, executive director/accredited representative, and Adriana Martinez, legal assistant/office manager. As the word gets out to the community, more families are being served each month, La Posada officials stated in a press release.
Nuan Cerrato, La Posada board president, expressed his gratitude for these gifts, saying, “These funds were critical to getting started, and we are grateful for the confidence expressed in our ministry.” He continued, “Now comes the hard work of finding other individuals and churches who can help us meet our annual budget of $140,000. Client fees are expected to provide 40% of this year’s income and more in future years. The other $85,000 must come from the community. Donors can give in many ways, including by setting up monthly gifts at our website, LaPosadaAid.com.”
La Posada Immigrant Aid is located in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 23786 Sunnyside Ave., Elkhart.
Those who are interested in finding out more should call 574-931-4228, email office@laposadaaid.com, or visit www.laposadaaid.com.