As November disappears around the corner, the days grow shorter and the light-filled hours dwindle. At home, I light candles at the breakfast table to brighten the gloomy dining room and I keep my hands busy to give my spirit a boost. Our daily evening walk at the park now starts a little earlier since dusk takes over almost without warning. Even though nature is down to its bare bones, it gives out hints of color against the grey skies.
A few years ago, we arrived at the park right before dusk. Our walk took us down and around and into the woods. According to my watch, we had plenty of time before the gates closed. But I hadn’t taken into account how fast dusk can fall at this time of year, especially if the sky is gray and the moon is covered. As we wandered through the woods, it became harder and harder to see. The trail seemed to shrink before our eyes and the woods seemed to take on a life of its own.
The trees felt as though they were closing in on us. Strange whispers and woodland noises seemed to hover over our shoulders. All of a sudden, we looked at each other and knew there was only one way out. Without a word, exactly in rhythm, we both sped up our steps and then started to jog and then run and then sprint through and out of the woods and up the hill. As we reached our car, out of breath and laughing, the dark had enveloped the park and only ghostly shapes of trees and shrubs nearby poked out of the landscape. Night had fallen and it was as though the woods, left behind by us humans, had reclaimed its wildness. The gate was still open as we left the park behind and caught our breath. Ever since then, we try to be more conscious of those hours or minutes between dusk and dark night. And we plan our walks appropriately.
As I gather with friends and family this week, I will try to create a light-filled space to counter the hours of darkness. One of the side dishes I will prepare are these roasted Brussels sprouts with tart cherries and pistachios. Here’s the recipe. And may you find light as autumn lets go and winter moves in.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
1 lb. of Brussels sprouts, halved or quartered lengthwise
2 T. olive oil
2 T. Saba (grape must) or balsamic vinegar
¼ t. red pepper flakes
Coarse sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
⅓ c. dried tart cherries
¼ c. honey roasted pistachios
Preheat oven to 425°. Prep the Brussels sprouts. Toss with olive oil, Saba (or balsamic vinegar), red pepper flakes and salt and pepper. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast in the oven for 25 minutes, stirring once or twice throughout the baking. The sprouts should have some caramelized edges. As soon as the sprouts come out of the oven, add cherries and pistachios and toss. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
