It’s early morning. As I open the door to the front porch, I see Jack Frost has come to visit. Silvery fern and feather fingers reach across the outdoor window panes creating a magical backdrop.
In my mind, they take me back to the windows of the farmhouse where we lived for a couple of years. On cold winter mornings, those single pane windows in our stairwell would cast a silvery glow on the steps as I walked down to the kitchen to get breakfast ready. Sometimes I would pause on my way down and scratch out our names wrapped by a heart with my fingernail, hoping Jim would see it on his way down.
During our several years on the farm, we lived like pioneers. Jim used a team of horses to plow and make hay. In the fall, we harnessed them to the wagon and took them out to the woods to gather our supply of firewood. With a few cows in the bank barn and some chickens in the coop, I churned butter and made omelets. The few sugar maple trees on the property gave us their sap and I turned it into maple syrup.
On one of those Jack Frost mornings, I looked in my recipe file and found my Grandma Hollopeter’s recipe for waffles, a perfect breakfast to warm us up and use the fruits of the farm. In the old fashioned kitchen with an east-facing window and a Hoosier cabinet, I mixed the dry ingredients and separated the eggs. With a hand beater, I beat the egg whites. As soon as the waffle iron was hot, I buttered it and poured out the batter. While the waffles baked, the bacon sizzled on the old fashioned stove top. We sat down at the table and slathered the warm waffles with farm fresh butter and farm-made maple syrup. Fresh brewed coffee and real cream topped off our breakfast. After a meal like that, we were prepared for the hard work of farming.
When I saw those frosted windows again this morning, I returned to my recipe box and found my grandma’s recipe. Instead of breakfast waffles, I made supper waffles on my antique waffle iron.
Our bacon and maple syrup these days come from the farmers market. And to make our meal a little more balanced, I also made glorified cauliflower on the side. On a cold wintry night, there was something really comforting in that old-fashioned farm meal. And as we ate, I could see my grandma in her farmhouse kitchen, her gray hair pulled up in a bun, her apron tied around her waist, padding around from waffle iron to coffee pot to satisfy my hunger.
Here is her recipe. She always beat the egg whites.
Grandma Hollopeter’s Waffles
3 eggs
1 ¼ c. milk
¼ c. yogurt
3 heaping T. Very soft butter
2 c. flour
3 t. baking powder
¼ t. salt
1 T. sugar
Separate the eggs into two bowls. Beat the egg yolks. Add milk and yogurt. Add butter, flour, baking powder, salt and sugar and mix thoroughly. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold into other mixture. Bake in a heated waffle iron. Makes 6 waffles. (Can also be used for pancakes)
