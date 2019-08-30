With Labor Day creeping right up, it’s time to take a break from the daily grind. So we make a four-night reservation at one of our favorite places where we go to totally unwind.
From Goshen, we drive north, up through Michigan, over the Mackinac Bridge and beyond our borders, along the eastern and Canadian side of Lake Superior. Our car is loaded down with all things for tent camping, including a new bed pad that promises to keep our bodies from soreness while we sleep. Stella, the dog, also has her little bag with food, chewy toys, bowls and poop bags.
As we make this trek, which we’ve done at least 15 times before, we notice the changes along the highway. Human sprawl and modernization slowly continue to take over. This time, we stop overnight with friends toward the tip of Michigan and they give us a luxurious sendoff into the wild. (More on that next week …)
Once we cross the Canadian border, it’s only a short hour to Pancake Bay Provincial Park. And the campground has not changed much over the years. Set along a beautiful 3 km stretch of Lake Superior beach, our camp site is not very far from the water.
We’ve chosen to set up camp close to the dog beach where we know Stella can run free. It’s also the perfect spot to take a camping chair, a book and a mug of coffee and watch the sun make its slow progress across the sky.
At night, we listen to the waves going in and out, nature’s soothing lullaby and, overhead, the stars offer an incredible light show. When we are this far from large conglomerations, the night sky shines in all its glory.
We have learned over the years that it’s always good to have a couple of large tarps at hand. Jim is adept at tying knots and rigging up the tarps to keep our campsite protected from possible rain.
This year, after a first morning of sunshine, we go to bed with gale force winds blowing eerie sounds through our tarps. Out on the beach, the waves are crashing down. The next night, after a sunny afternoon, then a thunderstorm capped by a double rainbow, a good downpour of rain lasts into the wee hours. We go to sleep with the gentle sound of raindrops above our heads. We and our campsite survive the elements quite well.
As we slowly unplug from our usual day-to-day, we find new routines. We soak in the natural world. Gritty sand, splashy waves, smooth stones, scented pines and trembling birches surround us. Our skin turns red from the wind and the sun. Just like Stella, we inhale the fresh air and the new scents. We let go of yesterday's worries and live in this present.
Our rhythms start to follow the movements of the sun. And we slow down, unconnected from our phones and devices. There is time to think, to read, to talk or not. Our days are whatever we choose them to be. With the continuous and repetitive sound of water as a background, we walk, soak in the sun, release worry, take on renewed life.
Around the evening campfire, we silently watch the flames dance, thankful for the gift of this life. It’s a small, sometimes almost unnoticeable change but we find our breath again.
As our time there winds down, we take down our temporary shelter, repack the car and take one last look at the pine framed beach. Only when we hit the road again do we become aware of how busyness can take over living. And how important it is to take these time outs for renewal in nature.
