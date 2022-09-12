The weather slowly changes as September reaches its midpoint. A slightly cooler breeze accents the shorter days. My morning walks now start in the first breaking light and dusk falls a little sooner.
At the Goshen Farmers’ Market, fall apples and the first pumpkins show up on produce tables. Today, I’m baking the first pumpkins of the season in preparation for future cookies and breads. Last week, I purchased Gala apples from my favorite vendor and enjoyed their lovely flavor. But I also wanted to try a new apple dessert with them.
As I perused through my recipe box on the lookout for an interesting recipe, a new card caught my eye. It was in my mother’s more recent handwriting. When she moved to assisted living two and a half years ago, I went through several shelves of cookbooks with her. Knowing that she could no longer cook in her new apartment, it was up to me to choose what I might want of her collected recipes. I went through several folders of handwritten or copied recipes and pulled those out that I might some day want to try. I suppose that’s how this one ended up in my recipe box. And now, five months since her passing, it speaks to me in a language of love and memories and connections.
I learned from my mother how to look over a recipe and spot immediately if it will be good and if the ingredients will work together. It’s not something that she taught me in words. I absorbed it by watching. This is why she often served new recipes to guests. She trusted her instincts in the kitchen and knew how to revise or correct her cooking to make it delicious.
When this recipe card popped up in my hands, I knew I had to make it. Just like her, I had never made it before but still prepared it for supper guests. It was everything I had hoped for.
And it also took me back to almost exactly 20 years ago, in Alsace, when Jim and I were doing a two-month walk across France. On a damp and chilly morning, after a hike up to the Castle of Haut-Koenigsbourg, we finished our visit with a stop at the little café, shed our backpacks, sat beside the big ceramic stove to warm up and indulged in a slice of Alsatian Apple Tart and a hot cup of coffee before continuing on our hike along the mountain ridge.
So fix this recipe, take an afternoon break, prepare a nice table and serve it to friends with tea or coffee on a rainy fall afternoon as a way to welcome autumn.
TARTE AUX POMMES À L’ALSACIENNE (Alsatian Apple Tart)
For the dough:
4 oz. soft butter
1/3 cup sugar
1 egg
2 cup flour
2 pinches of salt
Cream butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add egg and mix for 30 seconds. Add 1 cup flour and salt and mix, incorporating more flour, until smooth dough forms. Place on a work surface and knead until dough is smooth and elastic (up to 5 minutes). Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours. Remove from the fridge 1 hour before using.
Filling:
2 to 4 Gala apples
4 egg yolks
1/3 cup sugar
3 drops of vanilla extract
4 pinches of cinnamon
3/4 cup heavy cream
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 10-inch tart pan. Roll the pastry into a 12-inch circle and line the pan. Peel, quarter and core apples. Cut each quarter into 5 slices. Arrange evenly on top of the pastry dough in the form of a rose, starting from outside and overlapping slices slightly. Bake for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine egg yolks, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon and beat well. Beat in cream. Pour mixture over the apples and bake another 35 minutes or until apples are tender and filling is set and golden.