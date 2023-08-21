When I started my bakery many years ago, I had a hard time deciding what to name it. I called it “Buns and Butter” for a while but that did not quite categorize what I was doing. When I would deliver my bread to the Centre-In Co-op (now known as Maple City Market), I would be greeted by a chorus of “Rachel’s bread is here!” That name stuck and, when I opened my first brick-and-mortar bakery, I called it Rachel’s Bread. I added the French “Boulangerie Rachel” as an ode to the bakery on the square of the small village where I grew up in Belgium.
When my family lived there, Boulangerie Michel provided us with many loaves and hard rolls over the years, sometimes delivered to our front door. It also acknowledged my roots in the French language. So when I moved to my second brick-and-mortar bakery home, the sign outside carried both the French and the English monikers.
Numerous years ago, a young French couple, out walking on the Millrace Trail came upon the bakery sign and, intrigued, went in to see what the French name was about. They were greeted by one of my co-workers, Sophie, whose grandmother was French and who spoke fluent French herself. Upon hearing their French accent, she immediately spoke French with them, surprising them both. This is how Carine and Jean-Claude discovered and were introduced to a small French-speaking community in Goshen. My friends, Irene and Annie, took them under their wing and, every now and then, we would have French meals and gatherings together. Jean-Claude and Carine spent several years in Goshen as part of his work. Carine, who is a seamstress, made a blouse for my mother during their stay. Soon, they moved back to their small village in eastern France, renovated an old house and started a family.
This summer, 17 years later, they brought their two teenaged daughters on vacation to visit the United States. Goshen was included in the itinerary. They surprised me by coming to my booth at the Goshen Farmers Market. I met their daughters and we spent a good half hour catching up in our mother tongue. That night, I invited them to come for woodfired pizza at our house. My sister and her partner came as well. Around our table on the deck, we shared good food and bilingual conversation as dusk fell and the lightning bugs appeared. Speaking French with them felt like being back home. Later, we said our goodbyes and maybe we will see them in France one of these days.
When I first arrived in this town from Belgium, little did I know that I would find a place where I could speak some French. But over the years I’ve discovered that, most weeks, I have a chance to use it. I’m so glad for people like Irene who’ve persistently supported any efforts to have French-speaking gatherings. My life has been enriched by her. And despite the ocean that separates me from what I sometimes call “my other life,” I’ve found some connections that keep it alive.