On the very day that a tweet about Baltimore blows up on social media, Jim and I are on the road driving the nine and a half hours to our daughter Heidi’s house in Baltimore. Our second daughter, Emily, along with her son (our grandson), had planned a trip there to visit her sibling. As it turns out, our whole family is able to converge on the city. When we received a text inviting us to join the fun, we dropped everything and left on this impromptu road trip.
Upon arrival, I walk over to the corner taqueria with my son-in-law to put in a large order for our gathering. From the outside, the taqueria looks slightly disheveled but inside, the woman at the counter is welcoming and takes our order precisely. And when the food arrives, it is hot and delicious and just what we need after a day on the road.
Heidi and Andrew live on a narrow street of rowhouses inhabited by a diverse group of people. At night, strings of lights snake back and forth across the tops of the houses, giving the street a festive flair. We carry the food up to their rooftop deck and as dusk falls and the breeze from the harbor blows in, we catch up and relax and watch the stars come out. From up here, we look down upon the city and let go of the heat and humidity that collects at street level at this time of year.
The next morning, we stop at a coffee shop for coffee and pastries down on the water in Fells Point. It’s a beautiful day in Baltimore! We walk over to Andrew’s office to see what he is working on these days, then return to the rowhouse, passing by Patterson Park on the way.
Our grandson is getting excited about our evening plans: Heidi is taking us to Nick’s Fish House for crabs. Nestled right next to the Patapsco River, our table sits by the water. Our grandson is surprised when the server brings a roll of brown paper and lets it unroll on the table. Then come the oysters, then the crabs and mallets. We have more food than we need but it’s all so good.
Around us, people in all shapes and forms enjoy the seafood and setting. On our way out, a woman in a bright outfit engages us. “Are y’all from here?” When we tell her we are visiting our daughter, she asks, “How do y’all like Bawlmer?” We respond with enthusiasm. To us, who have visited here five or six times, we find people friendly and proud. The residents like their city, warts and all.
The next day, we drive through more blighted areas on our way to a brewery. People sit on stoops, wait for the bus, chat on corners despite the rundown surroundings. In the evening, Heidi has purchased tickets for all of us to an outdoor concert at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.
We arrive early to set up on the grass — blankets for the young, camping chairs for the old. We share a light picnic before the music starts. A diverse group of people slowly fill out the sloping hill, here to enjoy the show. The amazing jazz concert by Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock is punctuated by their spoken remarks that no matter our stories, we are all humans on this earth and it’s all about love.
I get a little teary thinking of the hate directed toward Baltimore and others of late, and am thankful for those who pursue love. As the night sky fills with stars, I stand and look out over the hill, swaying to the music, feeling the love and hoping each of us can stand against hate, and strive to understand each other as human beings.
Our time in Baltimore draws to an end. We’ve enjoyed the change of scenery and culture, and the rich moments with family. As we drive home, we ponder that all cities, all people have their successes and their problems. Also, negativity doesn’t change outcomes; relationships and commitments do. It’s all about love.
La Bonne Vie’s Rachel Shenk has been an artisan baker for 30 years. Born and raised in Belgium, she has lived in Goshen since 1973. She has been writing about food, traveling and the good life for about 10 years. You can connect with her on her Facebook page, La Bonne Vie, or at her cheese shop in Goshen, The Wedge.
