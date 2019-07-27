LA BONNE VIE: Present leaves glow of happiness

Dusk is falling on our back deck on a cool summer evening. The fireflies are just barely into their lightning dance as dampness rises from the ground. We finish a light supper and are lingering at our picnic table with a glass of wine. These are nights to remember, when the heat of the day drops away and the temperature is mild, when work is left behind and rest is all that is required. We soak in the moment and let it sit there with us.
Several years ago, we sat at a café table on Plaza de la Virgen in Valencia, Spain. As dusk fell and night creeped in, we watched the people walking across the large marble expanse and listened to the gurgle of the fountain as we each enjoyed a glass of wine. The bright warm sun of the noon day was gone, and the stone plaza and buildings all around us were cooling down as the moon arose. Only a few lights appeared: those that lit up the fountain and, on each café table, small glowing lights slowly turned on as people sat down to rest. At our table, the server pulled on the switch as we seated ourselves and placed our order. We loved the soft unobtrusive glow these little lights gave off. They intimately lit up our very own space without requiring a match.
Later, when we went to our favorite restaurant, Pinocchio’s, in Le Brusc, France, we ate our supper to the glow of those same lights.
“Some day,” we told ourselves, "some day, we will have one of those lights glowing on our outdoor table.” Meanwhile, we enjoyed them as we sat down in various places to eat or drink or take a break. The glow always gave a magical touch to whatever sat on the table. The wine tasted better, the coffee seemed more elegant, the food looked more delicious. And the person sitting across from me glowed in the light as well …
Back on our deck, I sit, letting the busyness behind, breathing in the coolness of the dawning evening. Jim goes inside and comes back out with a nicely wrapped package (he is the wrapper extraordinaire). I puzzle over its contents: a nice cardboard box with the words Fatboy on it. Sure enough, it’s one of those glowing lamps. Now it sits on our outdoor table, glowing and throwing off that magical light into the night.
It can take awhile but sometimes dreams do come true. I think I could spend the rest of my life sitting at dusk at a table under the glow of that light. No screens to look at, just soaking in that end of the day vibe. A glass of wine won’t hurt either ...
La Bonne Vie’s Rachel Shenk has been an artisan baker for 30 years. Born and raised in Belgium, she has lived in Goshen since 1973. She has been writing about food, traveling and the good life for about 10 years. You can connect with her on her Facebook page, La Bonne Vie, or at her cheese shop in Goshen, The Wedge.
