I’ve never written about writing before.
But the last couple of weeks, I’ve been immersed in a writing project that I hope to finish before the year is up.
It includes a collection of my columns tied together by memories and new recipes connected to those stories. This work pushes me in many ways and takes me down roads I hadn’t planned on taking.
As I sit down today to write, the sun throws light patterns at my feet, and leaf shadows tremble on the wall. I try to focus. I have an idea of what I want to say, but it won’t evolve until I strike the first key on my iPad.
That’s sometimes the hardest part of writing: how to start. Once I proceed, my mind unrolls the thoughts that have been mulling inside and, depending on the words I use, my writing can go in many directions. Often, I write to put down on paper what is intangible, as a way to make it solid and give it form. I take what I see and feel and turn it into black-and-white markings on a page so they can be seen and felt again.
When I was in college, I took a class on the Middle Ages. During those three weeks, our student group traveled through Belgium, France and Germany and experienced how people lived and worked during that historic period. We started out in an abbey, where we followed the daily schedule of community prayer, starting with vigils at 5 a.m. and ending with compline at 8 p.m.
We ate silently with the monks in their cafeteria and participated in their work. Later, we followed the trail of Joan of Arc, visited her birthplace and took in some wonderful medieval cathedrals, including one where she is still prayed to for healing.
Our professor, Dr. John Oyer, asked us to reflect and write a short piece each day on what we were learning. I am a procrastinator, so I waited until the last day to write my essays.
That night, I sat down with pen and paper and wrote about the topics that caught my attention as we studied and traveled. I turned in my writings the next day and, when I received them back graded from Dr. Oyer, I was quite surprised to find a high grade. At the bottom of the essays, he remarked that I had chosen topics that no one else had written about and that I had given them life. His mention gave me the impetus to write.
When I sit down to write, I often turn inward and what I write is often a way to process what I carry.
It’s another way to pare down to the essence of life, to sharpen thoughts, to take the reader along for the ride. How can I make myself see or feel without actually being there? By writing about it.
I also love language. I like the hunt for the right words to convey an intangible mood and the sound of words as they fall in together.
Over the years, I’ve often heard daily what touches readers or makes them think. I will keep trying to nudge the words from my mind to the page, to make the thought become word. Thanks for going along for the ride!
