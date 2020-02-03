I like to collect earrings when I travel. They’re a small item that won’t take much room in my bags, yet remind me in a big way of the places I’ve been.
So, several years ago, when Jim and I embarked on a two-month backpacking and walking trip of France, I brought along my favorite pairs. Though my pack had to be whittled down to a manageable carrying size, I fit in numerous pairs of earrings, including one set Jim had given me when we were camping one summer in Canada. These were dangly and made of silver and turquoise, and added a nice touch as we tramped day in and day out through the French countryside.
I’m also really good at losing earrings and, on our first stop of the trip, I discovered I was missing one of those turquoise earrings. After spending a few days in Paris, adjusting to jet lag and a new culture, we took the fast train west to Rennes and then a slow train to Avranches, a small town along the Normandy coast and quite close to the famous tidal island of Mont-Saint-Michel and its world-renowned abbey. Here, folks come from all over to see the medieval town surrounded by water.
The train dropped us off at the very small station where we were expecting to meet our hosts, an older couple with a room to rent a kilometer from the city limits. Sure enough, Monsieur greeted us with a wave, and we loaded our packs in the back of his red Citroën. When we arrived at their house, they invited us into their kitchen for a local shandy and to review our plans. Then off we went on our week of adventures.
We hiked from town to town, at first following the sandy coast where riders on horses trained their mounts, then up a sandy bluff to a small village where a farmer welcomed us for the night, hands full of just-gathered eggs. Then we walked through forested lanes, past an old monastery and through farmland where sheep grazed. Our next host greeted us with a “Please take your muddy shoes off before you enter!” which we promptly did and put on our slippers, a welcome relief from our day of walking. In that tiny village, we found bread and cheese for our evening meal. The next morning, our host served a lovely breakfast in a light-filled dining room before we put our muddy hiking boots back on for the day’s walk.
During that week, we experienced new seafood, an impressive high tide, folkloric music, medieval illuminated manuscripts, local apple brandy, century-old stone ramparts, curious looks and bone-drenching rain, as well as beautiful sunny weather. And nagging in the back of my mind, I was trying to imagine where that earring might be.
At the end of the week, we returned to our first hosts for a second night before taking the train to our next destination south of Paris.
As we sat on a bench in that tiny stone train station, Jim caught a gleam off the floor. He leaned over to pick up the shiny item only to discover it was my lost earring! None the worse for wear, I slipped it back into my small bag with its twin. It was the perfect ending to an amazing first week of walking.
