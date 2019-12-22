It was the end of our shift at The Wedge. Along with the Goshen Farmers Market, my cheese shop closes at 1 p.m. on Saturdays. I cleared out the cash register and turned off the scale and the lights in the cheese case.
Jim washed the last dishes and drained the sinks. After a busy market full of rich conversations and laughter and much cheese cutting, Jim and I looked forward to our quiet, cozy house to catch our breath and put our feet up. Just as I grabbed my jacket, a couple showed up.
They snaked their way through the vendors who were loading their pickup trucks and vans and stopped in front of the cheese case. I recognized one of them as a past customer and paused.
Should I tell them we are closed, and that the till is cleared out and that we are on our way out? Or should I take a deep breath and ask them if I can help them? They looked hesitant but hopeful. My intuition pushed me to a split-second decision, and I decided I should offer my help.
As I flicked the switch to turn on the light in the case, nothing happened. The light didn’t turn on. I checked the plug into the wall and noticed it was loose. In my hurry to leave, I had grabbed my bag on the floor and jarred the plug loose from the socket. I plugged it back in and the light came on.
Without a word about it, I cut their cheese, wrapped it and made sure they were satisfied.
Once they were out the door, I let out a breath and immediately turned to Jim. “Those people are my Christmas angels,” I said.
I explained what had happened. If the cheese case would have been unplugged until my next sale day, all the cheese would have been ruined. I would have had no cheese for our busiest days of the year. But because those customers showed up when they did and because I took the time to help them, I discovered the pulled-out plug and averted a disaster.
I see it as a Christmas miracle. Small things that turn into huge things, small kindnesses that are repaid, the butterfly effect at its best. Those customers were angels without knowing it. If they happen to read this column, thanks for their presence at that late hour last Saturday. And, again, this story reminds me to pause and take the time with others and to put myself in their shoes, an appropriate reflection as the Christian world celebrates God coming down and putting himself in our shoes.
Here is a pumpkin soup that I recently served at a family gathering. It warmed us and brought good cheer. May your gatherings be warm and bright and may you experience some Christmas miracles!
Pumpkin Ginger Soup
4 c. pumpkin purée
5 1/2 c. vegetable bouillon
1 14 ounce can pear pieces in their juice
2/3 c. peanut butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 T. fresh grated ginger
3 finely chopped green onions
1 T. fresh lime juice
1/2 t. salt
1/4 t. cayenne pepper
Cream to drizzle
In a large soup pot, combine pumpkin purée, vegetable bouillon and pears in their juice. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Stir in peanut butter and using a handheld blender, process until smooth.
Add garlic, ginger root, green onion, lime juice, salt and cayenne pepper and cook 10 minutes over medium heat.
Serve and drizzle a little bit of cream over each serving. Makes enough for six.
