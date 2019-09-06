WAKARUSA [mdash] Alberta Marie Christophel, 90, Wakarusa, died at 4:57 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa, after an extended illness. She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Bremen, to Arthur and Helen (Wells) Heckaman. Alberta was a Bremen High School graduate. On July 31, 1948…