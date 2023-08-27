Out over the water, a seagull swoops then calls. Sadie, the pup, and I are the intruders on this beach where no other humans have yet appeared this morning. As we walk along the edge of the lake, the gull and its mates scamper across the sand. I love these early mornings at Pancake Bay Provincial Park. The sun has yet to break over the trees but a few streaks of light already color the sky. It’s the perfect time to commune with nature before that first cup of camping coffee.
Thirty-five years or so ago, we made our first pilgrimage to this spot along the eastern shore of Lake Superior. About an hour north of the Canada-U.S. border, we discovered this campground with many sites overlooking the bay’s sand beach. Though we always tent camped in the past, this year, our teardrop camper makes its debut. And it performs very well.
When we spend any number of days here, we know one certain fact: the weather is ever-changing. We always come prepared for wind, rain, sun or storms and we pack extra tarps for good measure. The temperatures can also fluctuate widely, so I include a wool sweater and socks when I gather my clothes. With the heat wave looming in Goshen, we are glad to be up north where the temperatures hover between 58° and 71°, with the feel of autumn approaching in the air.
When we arrive, there’s a camp to set up. Then, true vacationing begins. We take Sadie down to the dog beach where she falls into her full retriever mode. A toy tossed into the lake needs to be retrieved. We play with her in the water until she’s tired enough to sit at our feet, then we relax into our beach chairs and soak in the sun. As we sit and watch the water lap up onto the shore then away, we also feel the stress of daily life wash away. There’s something soothing and calming about this expanse of water.
Later, we gather our wet towels and chairs and return to the campsite. There’s a campfire to build and a supper to make. Our energy and thoughts are focused on these present gestures and we slowly disentangle from our Goshen lives.
Hike, walk, play in the water, dry off in the sun, search for stones and sea glass, read, eat, sleep. Day follows day. We live by the weather (Is there rain or sun in the forecast?) and adjust our activities accordingly. We lose track of time and calendars. Before we know it, it’s time to pack up and return. Despite an off and on drizzle, there’s still a pink morning sky to see out on the beach and a last walk to take under the pines and birches.
These times of recreating and breathing bring renewal and refreshment when we return home. And when life gets too busy, in my mind, I return to those hours spent, watching the seagulls swoop and call along Pancake Bay.