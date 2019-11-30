I wake up out of a deep and long restful sleep. It takes me a few seconds to remember what day it is and where I am. Yes, this is my bed, and that is Stella the dog still sleeping. And it is the day after Thanksgiving.
I stretch my legs, feet and shoulders. I slowly step out of bed and dress. We are late for our morning dog walk, and Stella is also moving slowly. As we hit the brisk air, I wake up and replay the last few days in my mind.
For the first time in a long while, if ever, my siblings and I are gathered for this holiday. We pick up one sibling at the airport, another one drives in from out of town after returning from China, and the third drives in from the East Coast for the second time this month. Meanwhile, I bake and cook and prep the feast in my small kitchen, knowing how food gathers people together and provides a warm setting to share moments and memories.
On Thursday, I am ready.
The bourbon-marinated turkey goes in at the appointed hour and, as the smells of roasting rise into the air, I text here, call there and connect with all of them. As they arrive, all the dishes go into the oven and the turkey comes out to rest.
Around the extended table, people take their seats. French and English, some Spanish and Chinese fill the air. The most familiar voices and laughs rise and fall around me as Jim and I get all the dishes ready. For one moment, I ask everyone to be quiet, a hard task with this bunch, and to think of one thing they are truly grateful for this year. We break the minute of silence with shouts of words. Mine is “family.“
As life proceeds and takes us to unexpected places, our family continues to care for each other. Though I don’t always understand the whys and whats of my siblings’ lives, I want to be there for them in their ups and downs. Our specific family grouping grew up across the ocean from our extended family.
Sometimes I feel that this made our bonds stronger. Though we communicate irregularly when we are away from each other, when we gather, the memories and stories abound and, in the retelling, they carry mighty strands of love interwoven in the words.
As we sang out the words to an old familiar French children’s song and reported our experiences with teachers in school, as we shared about our current encounters and work, the words carried more than their meaning. In between the spoken syllables, layers of gratitude and love intermingle with a knowing that is deeper than any ocean.
The food was delicious and the table full. But it was those felt yet unseen vibes that carried the day. As I finish my chilly walk, I carry that warmth and love in my heart. May you experience it also this holiday!
