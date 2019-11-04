The sky is a clear, deep blue and the sun is hot as we follow the bike lane through the Jardín de Turia in Valencia, Spain. Once the riverbed of the Turia River, this green park now meanders around the historic center.
From beginning to end, it’s about 9 kilometers in length and incorporates playgrounds, exercise areas, soccer fields, jogging and walking trails, and the bike path that we are rolling down today.
Like most cities, Valencia has a bike rental system. Here it’s called Valenbici. Last night, we enrolled for the week on the self serve kiosk for $12. Now, whenever we want, we can borrow a bike for free for 30 minutes at a time. From our apartment, we can see on our phones continuously updated views of how many bikes are available at the two bike racks near us. So we know there are two bikes waiting for us downstairs when we decide to ride down to the Mediterranean Sea.
Our destination is Casa Montaña, a small tapas and wine bar started in 1836. It sits in the middle of the maritime neighborhood known as El Cabanyal, and almost disappears between the small brightly colored two and three-story townhouses around it.
We’ve been there before and know it’s worth the half-hour bike ride, so off we go, down the stone path into the garden. The bike lane is very well marked as we pass under the numerous bridges that span the old river bed. Flowers are still blooming in this Mediterranean climate and we take in the smell as we pedal.
When we arrive at the city of art and sciences with its modern and striking architecture, we make our first stop. We soak in the sky, the water, the buildings. Then we make our way across the harp bridge built by the same architect. Though we have never been here on bikes, the lanes are well marked.
We even get a green or red bicycle light to let us know when to start and stop. As we follow the route, it takes us down to the seaside. We find a rack and park and return our bikes, then walk along the water.
The sun is hot and the water is tempting. We walk down to the edge of the Mediterranean Sea, take off our socks and shoes, roll up our pants and wade right in. The water temperature is comfortable and cooling.
Hungry and thirsty from our trek, we slowly head up to the local neighborhood. A few blocks up and a few blocks over, we find Casa Montaña’s familiar doors. We walk in, sit at the bar and immediately order a large bottle of water and two glasses of red wine. Our waiter is friendly and helpful. The food is delicious and, before we know it, two hours have gone by.
Once back out in the neighborhood, we find another bike parking, enter our numbers into the kiosk and get two more bikes. As the sun cools down, we make the trip back to our apartment in the old city center, slightly uphill most of the way.
We park our bikes close to our lodging, then climb the 96 steps up to our loft that looks down on the city. As dusk falls, we stand on our rooftop patio and watch the clouds moving across the sky.
Later, we will climb back down for a glass of wine at our favorite corner café and rest our weary legs. And maybe tomorrow, we’ll be ready to go for another bike ride to another part of town.
