ELKHART — The Venture RV Sonic X, developed by KZ Recreational Vehicles in Shipshewana, received top honors Thursday at the 5th annual RVBusiness RV of the Year Awards.
The Sonic X, which was originally only a concept RV, according to KZ officials, was named 2020 RV of the Year during the show, which was held at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum.
“It’s a product we took from an idea and developed a concept unit, but was not intended to be turned into production,” Marlene Snyder, KZ vice president, said. “We took it to the RV Elkhart Open House and it was the buzz of the show.”
The Sonic X is completely self-sustainable, according to the company’s website, with solar panels and an advanced water filtration system.
“The Sonic X is versatile if you’re an avid camper looking for a wilderness retreat or looking for an urban escape,” Aram Koltookian, KZ president, said. “It will fit anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors.”
For more information, visit KZ’s website at kz-rv.com or RVBusiness magazine at rvbusiness.com.
