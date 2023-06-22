MIDDLEBURY — The Krider World’s Fair Garden Park is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and there is going to be a party.
The public is invited to the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 W. Bristol Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for entertainment by The Dawg, garden tours, refreshments and historical photo displays.
Richard Smith, director of the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, shared information about the garden’s history and Krider family who started it all.
The garden was created in Middlebury in 1934 after the Krider display at the Chicago World’s Fair shut down. Then they brought some of the elements down here, and created a garden, located across the street from their headquarters, and made a sales opportunity for people to see.
The Krider nurseries became a major business in Middlebury, and was the largest employer there for some time. It was also the largest nursery between Chicago and Cleveland, and even one of the largest ones in the United States, he said.
“At the world fair they collected names and addresses and that became the foundation of their catalog list of people they sent seed catalogs to which were tens of thousands every year,” Smith said. “They were a very successful business for many years.”
When Krider nurseries disbanded in the 1990s, the garden remained there until the Krider and Wesdorp families that owned it gave it to the town of Middlebury as a town park. The town has made sure to keep everything healthy and up to date in their beloved garden.
“It’s one of those popular features in town today as far as visitors are concerned,” Smith said. “It’s right across the street from the museum, which will be the site of the 90th anniversary celebration this weekend.”
It marks 90 years ago when the Krider exhibit at the world fair began in 1933. This anniversary is being celebrated with a little event of refreshments and entertainment with tours available in the garden.
It will also include an exhibit of photographs from the world fair, the park, and about the Krider and Wesdorp families. It will be set up in the museum for visitors to come and see.
Smith shared that the Kriders “were a terrific family and wonderful people and elements of them are still here today. In fact one of the remaining Kriders will be giving a tour in the garden on Sunday.”