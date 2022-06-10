WARSAW — During May, the Kosciusko Chamber’s Young Adult Professionals (YAP) collected donations for Fellowship Missions.
“Fellowship Missions believes in the power to transform lives,” a release from YAP reads. “They offer three programs designed to meet the basic needs of those struggling with homelessness or addiction so they can focus on overcoming the challenges that contributed to their circumstance.”
YAP had a goal of collecting 160 pillows and 160 sets of twin sheets. With donations from the community and local businesses, YAP was able to collect 175 new pillows and 165 new sets of twin sheets.
Many local businesses participated in the donation drive as public drop off sites for donations. Participating businesses included, 1st Source Bank, Beacon Credit Union, Edward Jones Financial Advisor: Brandon Stewart, Duck, Down & Above (Maple Leaf Farms), Kensington Digital Media, Kosciusko Community YMCA, NAPA Auto Parts – Warsaw, Old National Bank, Silveus Insurance Group, The Lab, Toyota of Warsaw, and Warsaw Community Public Library.
For more information on YAP, contact Lauren Klusman at lklusman@kchamber.com and follow them on Facebook.