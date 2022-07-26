WARSAW — United Way & Bowen Health Clinic are leading the 2022 Big Give drive to collect 2,000-plus bags of school supplies for local elementary schools. Each year, United Way organizes the Big Give to help families in the community prepare for school. The goal is to raise 100 bags of school supplies for every elementary school.
United Way has prepared bags for each grade level that include a tag listing what items should go inside. Community members just need to pick up a bag, fill it and return it to United Way, 119 E. Center St., Warsaw; or Whitley County Consolidated Schools Administration Building, 107 N. Walnut St., Columbia City.
Bags can also be requested via United Way’s website at www.uwwk.org. Bags can be returned to either location. For more information, go to the group's Facebook page. Convenient Community Drop Off Events will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 and 5.
The sponsor for this year’s Big Give is Bowen Health Clinic.
Each school will distribute the bags to children who need them, making sure no child has the awkward moment of being unprepared for their first day of school, the release reads.