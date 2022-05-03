WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes lost his reelection bid in the primary to Republican party challenger James "Jim" Smith Tuesday.
Smith had 52.48% of the votes with a total of 5,651 people voting for him. Dukes had 47.52% or 5,117 votes.
Other Kosciusko County contested race results include:
REPUBLICANS
County Auditor: Rhonda Helser, the current treasurer, winning 68.02% with 6,445 votes. Her opponent, Chasity Sandy, had 31.98% of the votes with 3,030 total.
County Recorder: Deborah Wright, the current chief deputy recorder, beat Teena Pence 5,802 votes to 3,633 votes.
County Commissioner Southern District: Robert "Bob" Conley had a commanding lead with 5,051 votes or 50.54% of the votes. His opponents had the following: Donald Wiesehan Jr., 2,606; Brian Pyle, 1,530; and Elaine Kokenge, 808.
County Council District 1: Kimberly Cates, 1,424; Todd Davis, 1,095.
County Council District 3: Anthony "Tony" Ciriello, 1,297; Scott Clay, 1,017; Josh Lozano, 206.
Franklin Township Trustee: Melanie Vanlaningham, 106; Ashley Gearhart, 84.
Monroe Township Trustee: Jon Engelhaupt, 110; Stephanie Cloud, 59.
Plain Township Trustee: Craig Charlton, 644; Tyler Huffer, 498.
Plain Township Board (3 seats): Robert Bishop, 805; Larry Kammerer, 769; Greg Anderson, 754. The fourth candidate was Jamie Pass, 414 votes.
Wayne Township Board (3 seats): Lance Grubbs, 2,522; Joshua Spangle, 2,299; and Gordon Nash, 2,035. the fourth candidate was Letrecia "Trish" Brown, 2,013 votes.
Syracuse Town Council District 2: Paul Stoelting, 154 votes; Matthew Goodnight, 111 votes.
DEMOCRATS
There were no countywide contested races in the Democratic primary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.