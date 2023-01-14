For centuries, the Miami Indians roamed Kosciusko County.
In the early 1700’s the Potawatomi moved in and controlled the lake-studded lands. That was until 1832 when John Rhoads and family settled in Clay Township. Their son was the first recorded birth in the township.
Soon, more settlers followed and in the 1870’s, the junction between the Big Four and Nickel Plate railroads created a hotspot. Claypool was platted in 1873. A depot was constructed and at one time, the town had a hotel, a tavern, a drug store, a cattle market and eventually a high school.
Then came the automobile and railroad travel diminished. Claypool followed.
Today. Claypool’s population is less than 400 and may be best known as the hometown of two famous basketball players. Judi Warren became the first Indiana Miss Basketball in 1976. She’s now in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Twenty years later, Kevin Ault was voted Indiana Mr. Basketball. Both attended Warsaw Community High School.
Another interesting tidbit is that in the 1970’s, Claypool was the origin of a religious cult, of sorts, headed by Hobart Freeman.
When cruising into Claypool along bumpy roads, you come down a small hill and pass the Methodist church that dates to the 1800’s and the elementary school. Then you will notice the huge Louis Dreyfus biodiesel manufacturing facility on the other side of town. It’s the largest such operation in the state.
There is not much else to see until you come to Main Street. Here, you find a couple empty buildings, a post office and a saloon. Therein is our quest.
Someplace Else Saloon
In colonial times, taverns were the thing for travelers. Some were called inns because they offered lodging. Many remain today.
Saloons became popular during the westward expansion and created a swashbuckling reputation. Some were brothels. Regardless, most have a western theme, and this joint in rural Kosciusko County is a classic.
Owned and operated by Ken and Jamie Archer, this place exudes western Americana. There’s cowboy paraphernalia everywhere, and above the bar is the largest set of long-horns seen since we visited a saloon in Sundance, Wyoming in 2018.
As we moseyed to the bar in the back, we passed a couple of tables of regulars. Ken greeted us, poured a couple cold ones and plopped menus on the bar.
Meanwhile, large plates of grub kept rolling out of Jamie’s small kitchen, and a couple guys ordered beers and fired-up the shuffle board. We felt at home.
The menu features steakburgers, and they are monsters. One, called “hot moo dink” is a half-pound steakburger topped with a queso cheese sauce and a pile of smoked pulled pork.
We took our time perusing as there are many interesting choices. The ‘munchies’ section has seven items including a sampler plate — plus something called “cowboy dip and chips.”
You can choose a pasta dish, one of three huge salads, any of the six, 8-inch baked subs or any of the four, 10-inch pizzas.
Instead, I went on the wild side an ordered Jamie’s meatloaf sandwich with a side of onion rings. This humongous sandwich comes with two layers of meatloaf stuffed into a brioche bun. It’s impossible to get your mouth around it, so I had to remove a layer. The loaf had good flavor, although it could have been more moist. I hammered as much as possible but couldn’t finish it. The rings were above average.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife went with that cowboy dip. This dip includes Jamie’s chili topped with a creamy queso sauce and served with tortilla chips. It was spot-on.
Jamie also offers nightly comfort food specials (think ham and beans with cornbread) making this spot a local favorite. Desserts are also popular (We ordered a piece of chocolate-peanut butter pie to take home — excellent).
This luscious location is worth the short drive from Lake Country. The food is excellent, but be prepared for some second-hand smoke.