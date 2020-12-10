WARSAW — Details have not been released about what led to the death of Kosciusko County Judge David Cates.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office released an announcement Wednesday saying Cates died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, but gave no further information.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Judge David C. Cates. Out of respect for Judge Cates’ family, a public statement will not be made at this time,” the release said, asking for privacy for staff.
Cates served as judge in Kosciusko County Superior Court 1. He began his term in 2015 after winning election in 2014. He was re-elected judge in November while running unopposed in the race.
