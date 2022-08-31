WARSAW — Kosciusko Connect, a subsidiary of Kosciusko REMC, is celebrating an installment milestone.
In a recent news release, Kosciusko Connect announced that as of Aug. 25 it has surpassed 3,000 customers connected to the company’s fiber internet network.
“Kosciusko Connect has connected over 3,000 members, an accomplishment we never imagined when we installed fiber for our first member in December of 2021,” said Kurt Carver, president and CEO of Kosciusko REMC. “Now, we’re on track to connect over 4,000 members by the end of 2022.”
The company is installing fiber in homes throughout the Kosciusko County area, one zone at a time. By 2023, KREMC’s entire service area is expected to be open for fiber installations, the release notes. Currently, about 100 homes are connected to fiber every week, which is regularly celebrated at the KREMC facility.
“Bringing fiber internet to our community is a long-term process that requires dedication and consistency from our company,” said Curt Barkey, vice president of technology and broadband at Kosciusko Connect. “We continue to stay rooted to our original motive: to provide fast, reliable internet connections to the rural Kosciusko area.”
In addition to providing fiber internet, Kosciusko Connect is looking to offer new services to its customers, according to the release.
Starting this fall, members of Kosciusko REMC will also be able to sign up for Kosciusko Connect’s telephone service, which uses Voice over Internet Protocol to deliver a clear connection through the fiber network. The residential telephone plan will be offered at a discounted price to those who are already using Kosciusko Connect’s residential fiber internet.
Soon, Kosciusko Connect will introduce a new solution for affordable TV through the company’s fiber internet. This tool will determine the customer’s preferences and favorite channels, then provide the streaming package that fits their needs. It will offer the TV channels and content that customers watch regularly, without the expensive costs or hidden fees that are often a part of a TV package.
“Our Kosciusko Connect team, alongside KREMC, has made an impact on our community,” Carver said. “The services we are providing for our members will impact the quality of their lives for years to come.”
For more information visit Kosciusko Connect’s website at www.kosciuskoconnect.com and follow the company’s social media pages for further updates.
Kosciusko REMC is a Touchstone Energy electric cooperative serving over 18,000 accounts throughout Kosciusko County and into surrounding counties.