Kosciusko Chamber to hosts candidate debates

WARSAW – The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Kosciusko County Candidate Debate Tuesday at Warsaw City Hall, 210 N. Fourth St.
The debate will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature candidates from the following contested races: Kosciusko County Sheriff, Kosciusko County Prosecutor, Kosciusko County Council, District 22 State Representative, and Congress District 2, a news release stated.
Registration is required for in person seating. There will also be a virtual option at https://bit.ly/kosciuskoforum.
Those who would like to attend in person will need to email Lauren Klusman at lklusman@kchamber.com and include their name and number of attendees.