ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Kite surfing has become a passion for a Goshen man.
Devin Biek took up the sport in January 2020 and now makes trips to Lake Michigan, where he joins a cadre of fellow enthusiasts surfing the waves and wind off Tiscornia Park.
He has also enjoyed the sport in Texas.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for about 15 years and every year I say ‘its spring time and I’m going to get into it.’ But then I actually met somebody locally that is a kite surfing instructor and we became friends and she taught me how to kite surf,” Biek said. “Over the winter we ended up taking a road trip to Texas to South Padre Island and spent Christmas and New Year’s out there. The main reason for going out there was that South Padre Island is a great place to learn to kite surf — the conditions are perfect.”
Biek explained he likes to be connected to the elements, and the sport allows him to do that.
“I think my favorite part is the challenge, it’s very, very challenging to learn,” Biek said. “The second thing would be the freedom I feel while I’m out there. You’re just kind of connected to the water, the elements, and the wind. It’s a really good excuse to be out on the water and the beach all the time.”
Kite surfers use a board that is a shorter and thinner than a surfing short board, and that board is attached to their feet and propelled by the kite they hold onto with their hands. At times, they become airborne.
“If everything is going well when you’re in the air, it’s a serene feeling of like, everything just melts away for a second,” Biek said. “It feels like you’re flying. In that moment you just get this sense of flying.”
Biek said just about anyone can get into the sport and enjoy it.
“I go out there and I know there’s a 14-year-old kid, then my buddy who is 65, and he actually gets bigger air than almost anyone,” Biek said. “So, it’s not really for a particular type of person, you really don’t have to be super athletic to do it, or you’re not too old to do it really as long as you can still function pretty well physically. You can definitely learn how to do it, but it’s something you can’t do on your own. You can’t really go rogue with it and teach yourself. There’s so much technique involved that you have to have a trainer.”
And those instructors are available along Lake Michigan.
“I would say somebody could get into it especially with the training … you can rent the gear and get lessons for about $100 and hour. So, if you just want to try it out you can get one to three hours of lessons and see if it’s for you before you go out and make a big plunge and spend thousands of dollars on gear. That’s the first thing if you’re interested in it — take a lesson to see if you fall in love with it or not.”
