This time of the year many of us feel there is not enough time to do everything we’d like, especially when it comes to food preparation. There are meals, appetizers, candy making and baking to do.
I recently pulled together a program of my favorite time-saving kitchen tools, appliances and gadgets for a coworker to share in another county. I thought this was great information to share with readers as we are getting ready for our holiday gatherings.
My advice is to begin with a plan that you write down on paper or your phone or tablet. One of the most important pieces is to be realistic about what you want to do and can do. From this plan, make a grocery list so when you begin cooking you won’t be missing any ingredients. Communicate with other family members and ask them to help.
Since a lot of your food preparation may be baking, here are some ideas to help you. If you don’t own an oven thermometer, buy one and check the oven temperature. Most cookies are baked with the racks in the top or middle position. Lighter color cookie sheets will make for lighter cookies while darker sheets will make for darker cookies. Take the cookies out of the oven before they are done (as they will continue baking) and plan to move them onto a cooling rack. Use pan grease, silicone baking sheets or parchment paper on the baking sheets.
Pan grease is a real time saver and economical to make. To make pan grease, combine equal amounts of oil, flour and solid shortening. My suggestion is 1/3 cup of each. Place in a glass jar and whip until smooth. An immersion blender works well for this. Store the pan grease in the refrigerator with a brush. If I am using a silicone baking sheet or parchment paper, I do not grease the sheet. Pan grease can also be used for casserole dishes and slow cookers.
Chopping of vegetables, nuts and other foods may need to be done for your meal preparation. Make sure your knives are sharp. Silicone knives of all sizes are great. I personally like the paring knives.
Depending on what you are chopping, small food processors are a real time saver for chopping nuts, onions and cooked egg yolks. A crinkle cutter is another one of my go-to tools when cutting celery, carrot sticks, cucumbers and cheese.
Graters and zesters are excellent for adding citrus zest, cheese or chocolate to garnish dishes. Other gadgets that can help you save time and possibly encourage healthier eating are apple corers, slicers and vegetable spiralizers. Baggy racks are also handy to hold bags open so you can fill them.
Setting more than one timer during meal preparation can be quite helpful. If you are cooking many things at the same time, it makes sense to have multiple timers going to prevent overcooking. When traveling, wrap containers with towels or blankets to help keep the food warm. This can really make a big difference. Here is to fun cooking and remember to ask others for help!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.