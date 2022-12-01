BRISTOL — The former head of Lacasa Inc. is now the president and CEO of ADEC.
ADEC’s Board of Directors announced Chris Kingsley is stepping into the role currently held by Donna Belusar. Belusar, a 10-year-employee, will leave at the end of the year. Kingsley will begin the role effective Jan. 9.
According to a statement from ADEC, Kingsley "was selected after a thorough search in partnership with Charitable Advisors, a renowned executive search consulting agency, supported by a generous grant through the Community Foundation of Elkhart County."
Kingsley had served as president/CEO of the nonprofit Lacasa Inc. since 2018. Prior to his role as CEO, he held other positions such as director of development at the same agency since 2010. He is a graduate of Goshen College with additional education including IUPUI’s School of Philanthropy and Harvard’s Kennedy School.
"The ADEC CEO Search Committee cast its net wide to find the perfect fit for our next CEO only to find that he was already in our community,” shared ADEC Board Chair Kristi Osterday. “The ADEC Board of Directors strongly believes that Chris will not only maintain ADEC's strength but that he will lead ADEC in finding ways to increase ADEC's presence in our area.”
Kingsley and his wife Gretchen along with their children Isa, 11, Bennett, 10, and Ethan, 7, live in Goshen. He is engaged in the community through his membership in the Rotary Club of Goshen and leadership and involvement at his church.
Chris responded, "My dad worked a 40-year career at ADEC. Leading in the context of a cause I have admired and been passionate about since youth is a special opportunity. I am joining a strong agency and passionate team of experts in the industry and am eager to be a part of ADEC's growing impact in the years to come."
ADEC is a non-profit organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they seek a fulfilling life. With a range of programs like therapies and residential support, ADEC serves individuals throughout the whole spectrum of life. ADEC has locations throughout Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, employing over 300 staff and serving nearly 1,200 individuals and their families.