King’s book tour comes back to Goshen

GOSHEN — Award-winning author Marshall King is currently finishing a book tour on "Disarmed," a biography of the late Michael “MJ” Sharp.
In his book, King shares the life of a previous Goshen resident who was murdered while serving as a United Nations peacekeeper. Throughout the last serval months, King has traveled for his book tour and has recently found his way back to the Goshen area.
“I always kind of hoped to do one,” King said. “In March of 2017 when Michael, who is known as “MJ,” Sharp went missing and then was found dead I just thought that this is a really good story and one that needs to be told.”
Despite not knowing “MJ” very well, King noted that his decision to research and write this book mainly came from the individuals who shared memories of the life that he lived.
“I encountered people that knew him well and heard some of the stories of who he was and thought this guy was a character," King said. "This is a really interesting guy who was doing amazing work in the world and then was tragically killed.”
Throughout the journey of writing this book he traveled to Germany, New Mexico, Sweden and a few other locations to interview people who knew “MJ.” Although he shared that he was never able to make it to the Congo, King feels that he was able to learn a lot.
“I learned how listening to others — even those that are very different than you — can have tremendous power and incredible value in this world," he said. "I learned about courage where even though you know that there are risks you are willing to take them for other people.”
On the anniversary of Sharp’s tragic death, King along with many others mourned the loss of a truly rare individual.
“The anniversary was March 12. It was a hard day for family and friends," King said. "It was a day in which I marked as well and thought of him and who he was in this world and how the world would be a better place with him in it.”
King shared that he has had 30 events since the book came out mainly in and around Goshen. Two events have been out of state: one at Virginia Eastern Mennonite University, where they both went to college at different times, and the other in California.
The next event will take place April 14 at 7 p.m. at Goshen Brewing Co., and a talk will take place at the Elkhart County Public Library in Dunlap on April 26 at 6 p.m. (a book and brew event by Fables bookstore).
“I think we all love stories, and we all have our own stories. Here’s a story of a guy who grew up at least part of his years in Goshen and Elkhart County and did interesting things in the world, but also did things in the world to help others. Reading a good story about how he did that even though we know how it ends has value,” King said.
King expressed that this book and tour were largely possible because of the many individuals who shared their stories and for that he is thankful.
“It took a lot of people being willing to share their memories or stories of MJ so that a book could be possible and I’m grateful for that,” he said.
For those who are interested in reading the many memories and stories of Michael Sharp, the book is available at Fables bookstore in downtown Goshen and at other book retailers.
“The book is available in hardcover or paperback where people buy books, but locally Fables books in downtown Goshen has copies and I usually have copies at these events,” King said.
For more information on the book or upcoming events, visit King’s website at www.hungrymarshall.com.