ELKHART — LaToya King has been named the new director of transportation for Concord Community Schools.
King, who will assume her new role Oct. 19, replaced Shannan Simon, whose last day with the district was Friday.
“LaToya has an excellent knowledge of the ins and outs of school transportation,” Scott Kovatch, assistant superintendent, said. “Perhaps most impressive is her knack for building relationships and serving as a point person for any challenges she faces along the way. She has spent more than a decade supporting school transportation needs and we are pleased to have her on our team.”
King will join Concord from South Bend Community School Corporation, where she has served as operation supervisor since January 2016.
Prior to serving as operations supervisor, King was the athletic secretary at George Washington High School from 2010 to 2016. She worked as a commercial driver for South Bend schools for seven years.
She received her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Bethel College. She also holds an associate’s degree in business administration from Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend.
She holds a Class B CDL license with endorsements in CPR and first aid.
King lives in South Bend with her husband, Lynn King Jr, and they have four children, Essence, 25, Lynne, 20, Lynn III, 18, and Elijah King, 12.
