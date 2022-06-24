LIGONIER — On Friday Indiana Snack Foods Makers of King Korn Popcorn Product officially opened their doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
A local wholesale popcorn business takes a new vision.
“We have a whole sale popcorn business with 60 different flavors and we whole sale to retailers in about three counties,” said Indiana Snack Foods Makers of King Korn Popcorn Product co-owner Larry Culp. “We just decided it costs a little bit more for us to go deliver, so why don’t they come to us? We’ll set prices accordingly so they’re getting a bargain, so we decided to put the ice cream in and candy to go along with it.”
With a year under their belt, the company has a brand new popcorn plant in Cromwell where all the popcorn is produced.
“This has been three months in the works — we held a soft opening a week ago,” said Larry Culp.
Along with popcorn, the shop also serves several varieties of ice cream.
“Everything comes right across the line in Michigan — Hudsonville Ice Cream, Cream Supreme, Ashby's Sterling Ice Cream, and Prairie Farms,” said Larry Culp. “Everything else comes from Albanese Candy Factory Outlet. The popcorn is made locally by us.”
The hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday.
“I think going this route is going to help not only us, but other downtown businesses,” said co-owner Jim Culp. “Maybe pull in some more businesses if they see another one succeed.”
Another co-owner shared his remarks on bringing the business downtown.
“I think it's a good asset to have something close and convenient, and not have to drive all the way to Goshen, Kendallville, or Warsaw,” said co-owner Gary Culp. “I think it would be a real treat for them to come out and enjoy an evening with their family.”
A representative from the town of Ligonier shared her remarks.
“It’s just great to have one more business in our downtown that will bring more people downtown,” said Clerk Treasurer Barb Hawn. “Its exciting to have someone like this that caters to kids and adults, so I think we’re trying to do what we can to get more people in our downtown.”