ELKHART — The 1924 Kimball pipe organ located at the Lerner Theatre is one of only three Kimball pipe organs currently installed in its original location. The organ was restored following the 2011 renovation of the theater, which opened on Thanksgiving Day 1924.
After the restoration, a crew of nearly 20 from Bunn-Minnick Pipe Organs of Columbus, Ohio, spent three weeks hoisting equipment and filling the two pipe chambers with more than 1,000 pipes. The project absorbed nearly 10,000 man-hours for the crew over a year.
The Lerner Theatre honors its original Kimball Organ with a Silent Film Series. The next in the series is “The Immigrant & The Kid,” both featuring Charlie Chaplin, at 7 p.m. March 31.
In “The Immigrant” (1917), Chaplin stars as an immigrant who endures a challenging voyage and gets into trouble as soon as he arrives in America. In "The Kid" (1921), Chaplin stars as The Tramp, who cares for an abandoned child, but events put that relationship in jeopardy.
The program features Wilson Clark, who began his organist career at age 9. While growing up he accompanied numerous stage musicals and was organist at several churches. At this time, he was listed in "Who's Who in the Midwest" and "Men of Achievement." He also holds Life Member status in the International Tri-M Music Honor Society and is listed in "Who's Who in Executives and Professionals."
Following several years with the Schantz Organ Co. as a reed voicer and tonal finisher, Clark's professional playing career began with his appointment to the featured organist post at Pipe Organ Pizza in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has since been on the playing staffs at the Paramount Music Palace in Indianapolis, Pipes and Pizza in Lansing, Illinois, and is currently associated with Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, Arizona, where he is on the organ staff as well as having assisted with the planning and installation of the world's largest Wurlitzer organ.
The Kimball Organ Silent Film Series is presented by Friends of The Lerner
