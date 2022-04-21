I think kids are immensely entertaining. They’re just fascinating to watch and listen to and to try to figure out what’s going on in their minds.
I get distracted during church sometimes — not by kids crying necessarily but because I find them so adorable and amusing. I’ll catch their eye and wiggle my fingers at them in a small wave or smile at them. I find myself giggling at their antics. I don’t get distracted at all by the adults around me and in fact often have my eyes closed during parts of the Mass so I can be present and prayerful but those little tykes can get me smiling.
For example, on Easter a toddler boy was seated in front of me and while we were all kneeling and praying he was taking a sheet of the program and was blowing it into his older sister’s face and giggling. I was amused, his parents were not. I admonished myself that I would not find it funny either if I was the parent, but he was just so darn cute!
Later that day I was having dinner with my BFF and her family — including her nine-month old great-grandson. We women spent nearly the entire time, if we weren’t holding him or interacting with him, just staring at this child watching his every wide-eyed expression and flailing of his arms and legs and deciphering what was catching his attention.
I even made the comment, “I wonder if he knows how entertaining he is.”
Later I Facetimed with my Arizona son and daughter-in-law and granddaughters — 5 ½ year old Emma and 16 month old Isabel. Emma is still shy on Facetime calls — I get smiles and nods and can sometimes draw her out by making silly faces or by starting a game of Peek-a-Boo.
Isabel was adorable as she kept waving and waving at me and was showing off her “couch twirls” where she walked across the couch flat up against the back of the couch and twirling when she got to the end. But she really got me going when I started to play Peek-a-Boo and she tried to do it too — except she’d first put her hands on her head before making it down to her eyes. It was so adorable!
I mean who needs TV or video games with quality entertainment like that?
The next night my 10-year old grandson and his 5 ½ year old sister called me and it’s sometimes a challenge to understand the little one when she goes off on unrelated tangents and we’re on speaker phone, but she can be hilarious too without trying to be because she sometimes sounds so grown up.
“Hi Grandma! I’m cleaning my room,” she yelled from across the room while I was talking to her brother.
“Oh, that’s nice, Kyley—what a good girl,” I responded.
“It’s a big mess—games, toys, puzzles all over!” she said sounding exasperated and I had to chuckle because she sounded like a grown-up scolding a child.
I have a routine I always do with my grandkids. I ask them ‘how much does Grandma love you?’ and the response is THIS MUCH with arms spread wide AND to the moon and back, pointing up. (So not just this much or to the moon and back but both!)
Logan usually retaliates competitively, “Oh yeah — well I love YOU to Mars and back!”
So before I hung up with the kids to run into my meeting I asked, ‘how much does Grandma love you?’ They gave the expected response and then Kyley added her own twist.
“I love you to CAKE and back!”
“Cake? “ I asked. “Well, Grandma loves cake.”
“Yes,” she said excitedly. “You love us to the moon and back and Logan loves you to Mars and back and I love you bouf (both) to CAKE and back!” she explained proudly.
Well, all righty then.
I have a ton of examples of how entertaining kids have been to me but one other from several years ago just popped into my head.
I was visiting my oldest brother in Maryland and his grandsons were visiting. Hayden was about five or six (he’s 13 now) and we were tossing a soft ball back and forth in the family room while I sat on the couch. He overthrew once and the ball sailed over my head and hit something on the fireplace mantle.
I will never forget the terrified look that came over his face as he then said loudly, “Aunt Denise! Why didn’t you catch that?!” Knowing he was totally throwing me under the bus to keep from getting in trouble I doubled over with laughter.
Thank God for kids. They bring such joy to our lives and at least for me, keep a childlike spirit of wonder alive in me.
