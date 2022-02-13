GOSHEN — An estimated 12 to 16 RV units were destroyed in a fire just outside a Keystone RV plant in southeast Goshen early Sunday afternoon.
Goshen Fire Department Assistant Chief Anthony Powell said that fire crews were out checking an alarm when the call for the fire came in.
"When they got here there were several units on fire," Powell said at approximately 2 p.m. at the scene, in the 3000 block of Corrie Drive.
Powell said there was heavy wind at the time, but crews were still able to prevent the fire from damaging the facility building.
He added there were no injuries, as well as no fuel inside any of the RV units, all of which were a total loss.
"No one was here at the time of the fire," he said.
Goshen police blocked off traffic on Corrie Drive, just north of the Keystone facility, while fire crews responded. GFD was the only fire department to respond to the incident.
