GOSHEN — Keystone RV announced on Monday that they’ll be closing down two of its Goshen-based plants in September.
In a letter sent via certified mail to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick, and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Keystone RV President and CEO Jeff Runels sent in the company’s formal notice of the company’s plans to close Plant 41, 2833 Sourwood Drive, and Plant 705, 2639 Lincolnway East.
In the letter, Runels also includes the expected number of employees affected, up to 334 potential employees, adding that “ a small number of employees may be retained to support other operations or production facilities.”
Over sixty days' notice was provided to employees at both facilities, which are scheduled to close on Sept. 23, 2022.
According to the letter, a total of 183 people will be affected by the closure at Plant 41, and 151 by Plant 705.
Mayor Stutsman said he received several requests for comment regarding the plant closures and issued the following comment:
“The City of Goshen is always concerned when people face job loss in our community. We are working with business and industry leaders to better understand what is happening and see what may come in the future.”