SYRACUSE — There was standing room only at the Syracuse Town Council meeting Tuesday night as the public came out to address a number of topics, but mainly the Kern Road annexation.
A public hearing was held on the ordinance for annexation of Kern Road, though no action was taken on the matter Tuesday.
While the council’s members indicated they only wanted comments regarding the annexation, not questions, one resident kept asking why there were four houses on Kern Road not being annexed.
Chris Janek of Bose, McKinney and Evans, the firm assisting the town with the annexation, responded by noting that under Indiana law, anything to be annexed has to be one-eighth contiguous to the existing boundaries, so they came up with squared off boundaries that would satisfy that law.
Former council member Tom Hoover, who also lives in the Kern Road area, asked if those properties not included in the annexation could also be annexed if the owners want that. Janek indicated that they could, but it would need to be a separate annexation request.
However, most of the residents present expressed that they did not want to be annexed.
Hoover told the council that some people were there because they were concerned there wasn’t enough money to cover the cost of the fencing around the town’s new ballpark, which is being constructed on Kern Road near the Kerns Crossing neighborhood.
Council member Larry Martindale assured them there would be fencing all around the park.
Resident Nick Flenar told the council he was against both the annexation and the ballpark at first, but said workers were doing a great job on the ballpark.
“It looks good. But as far as our homes and livelihoods, we should be left alone,” Flenar said. “Let the kids come in and play ball, but we prefer to be as our country life is.”
Council president Larry Siegel said, “We had to annex the contiguous property in order to get the ballpark in town.”
No action was taken on the annexation Tuesday, as the council is required to hold a final vote 30-60 days after the public hearing, which would fall between Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, Janek explained.
The council’s members then voted to move their November meeting to Nov. 23 — the fourth Tuesday of the month instead of the third — to be within that time frame.
In a related matter, the council approved spending $78,210 for fencing by Custom Fencing for the north and west sides of the new ball field. The cost will be paid out of Economic Development Income Tax funds.
2022 BUDGET
No one commented on the $4.7 million budget, which was read on second reading and then adopted.
The $4,653,874 budget is $96,034 more than the 2021 budget of $4,557,840. The biggest increase is in the clerk’s budget — an increase of $44,402. Health insurance, trash collection and fuel increases were cited as part of the reasons for the overall increase.
The approved budget also includes an increase of $21,444 in the parks department budget, an increase of $18,873 in the town manager’s budget and a $20,000 decrease in the Rainy Day fund.
The estimated tax rate per $100 of assessed value is $1.17. The 2021 estimated tax rate was $0.9815.
POLICE AND FIRE
Police Chief Jim Layne received the council’s approval to enter into a lease agreement with Axon of Scottsdale, Arizona, for 10 body cameras and eight in-car cameras at a cost of $21,000 a year for 10 years.
Layne said the biggest expense was for iCloud storage, which will allow for automatic download of the footage into the cloud. He noted that officers are currently manually downloading the camera footage, which he said “takes forever.”
The agreement calls for replacement of body cameras every two and a half years and replacing the in-car cameras every five years. He said they should receive the body cameras in four-six weeks and the in-car cameras in April 2022.
Turkey Creek Township Fire Chief Mickey Scott brought two requests to place orders. The first was to replace hoses and nozzles from DPS at a cost of $46,917. He said most of the department’s hoses are more than 20 years old. The council approved the request.
He also received authorization to order 800 MHz mobile and base radios through J&K Communications at a cost of $220,691.
DAM AND DIKE CONSERVANCY
John Earnst and Bill Pipp of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy provided council members with an update on their progress.
With their budget recently approved, Earnst said several agreements have been passed on to the town attorney for easements and spelling out that the conservancy is responsible for cap to cap on the flow control structure while the town should maintain water levels and mowing around the structure.
Pipp said up next is repairing the dike, which will cost about $575,000. He said they still have $100,000 of the donated monies they collected to help cover costs until they get tax revenue, but they’re hoping the town will give a matching amount.
Council member Bill Musser said the men came to the town during a difficult time and stepped up to help.
“I think we owe these guys to come up with funds,” Musser said, “and I’m going to want to talk about that.”
Siegel reminded him that the town contributed more than $300,000 for the dam.
CHICKENS GET A STAY
Derek Church, 1033 N. Mullin St., told council members he grew up in Syracuse and, after some time away, moved back and bought his house. At that time, he received permission from Building Inspector Hal Hansborough to raise ducks and chickens, he explained.
Church said he has about 30 birds he’s raised from chicks and was recently notified by Hansborough that he has to get rid of them within 10 days.
Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier said there is an ordinance against having wild animals in town limits. Siegel suggested, and the council agreed, to let Church keep the chickens until they can figure out what to do.
RESIDENTIAL TIF
Jim Higgins of London Witte Group spoke to the council about the possibility of creating a residential Tax Increment Finance district. He said one requirement would be to conduct a housing study, noting that the Kosciusko County Economic Development Corp. has already done that.
Higgins told the council’s members it is an economic tool to “encourage housing and growth where housing’s not happening.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Approved a traffic study on Kern Road by Commonwealth Engineer at a cost not to exceed $6,000.
• Approved six change orders for the ballpark project at a net negative total of $6,303.
• Heard leaf pickup has started. Residents are asked to not put leaves in the street and instead line them up in lines in their yards.
• Approved the purchase of a brush system to clean water clarifiers at a cost of $56,840 from Ford Hall Inc. in Richmond, Kentucky.
• Approved the purchase of three flow meters that might have received storm damage at a cost of $30,353 from Mason Equipment in Fort Wayne.
