GOSHEN — Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards has rezoned in advance of expansion plans at the Goshen operation.
During their meeting Monday morning, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners approved a request by Sunrise Orchards Inc., represented by B. Doriot & Associates, for a zone map change from Agriculture-1 to Detailed Planned Unit Development Agricultural-1 for the orchard, located at 19498 C.R. 38, as well as for primary approval of a two-lot minor subdivision to be known as Sunrise Orchards Inc.
“This petition received a favorable recommendation from staff as well as the plan commission, and Blake Doriot from B. Doriot & Associates is representative of this petition,” H. Jason Auvil, zoning administrator and planning manager for Elkhart County, said in introducing the request Monday. “This petition was generated because we have an old outstanding multi-use facility that’s been around for over 100 years, and when you have a multi-use facility, we have residential, we have agricultural, we have production, we have retail, wholesale operations all on the same parcel.
“So, to bring this property into compliance, the DPUD is one of those instruments that we use,” he added of the request. “And so in order to do that, the property owner agreed to submit, and we went through the process, and so now they have a legally conforming parcel with all these mixed uses and can continue as they see fit.”
According to Doriot, the primary reason for the rezoning request is to allow the business to expand its housing facilities for its seasonal workers.
“What we’re trying to do here is, this came about when the Kerchers wanted to either add a new residence building for their temporary workers, or add on to one of the existing buildings,” Doriot told the commissioners. “So, we went through the process, we have all the septic systems approved, we’ve got room for expansion to the west of the market. And the old house, which would be on one of the lots by itself, they call it the Millhouse, that may be turned into something, even they’ve talked about a winery in the future. So, that’s kind of what they’re trying to do here.”
Located on Goshen’s south side, west of Ind. 15 and south of Kercher Road along the Elkhart River, Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards utilizes 600 acres to grow multiple crops including apples, sweet corn, pumpkins, squash, cabbage, broccoli and peaches. Customers can purchase produce at the Kercher market, and the orchard’s fruit and veggies are also distributed wholesale.
The rezoning and primary minor subdivision requests were approved unanimously.