GOSHEN — Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards and the Kercher family were honored Monday with a formal certificate from the Indiana House of Representatives recognizing the business’ 100th anniversary.
On hand to help present the certificate was State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury. King met with Kercher’s co-owner Maureen Kercher, her daughter, Mollie Kieffer, and son, Bill Kercher, and thanked them and their family for their continued commitment to Elkhart County.
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards is operated by the fourth and fifth generations of the family, according to a news release. Together, the family grows apples, sweet corn, pumpkins, squash, cabbage, broccoli and peaches.
“As a small business owner, I know the hard work and perseverance it takes to be successful,” King said. “I’m thankful for the Kercher family’s commitment to educating our young Hoosiers on the importance of agriculture, and providing fresh fruits and vegetables across our community. I wish them nothing but continued success in the future and I’m so thankful they call Goshen home.”
To learn more about Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards and the Kercher family, visit kerchersorchard.com.
