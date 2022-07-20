GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has named this year’s Senior Queen Maureen Kercher.
Kercher, co-owner of Kercher Sunrise Orchards is a long-time 4-H member, with all of her children 10-year members and a grandchild already following in their footsteps.
“To represent the seniors at the best fair in the nation as far as I’m concerned, it’s really exciting,” Kercher said.
Kercher’s kids were the catalyst for her competing in this year’s competition. Their family-owned business celebrated 100 years April 11.
“I woke up one morning and I said, ‘I am going to surprise my kids and grandkids,’” Kercher recalled. “You want to be a good example to your grandkids and teach them to do things that take you out of your comfort zone.”
The Elkhart County 4-H Senior Queen Pageant features women at least 60 years of age. Kercher said she’s proud of the title now that she has it.
“You know that tiara- it’s a beautiful tiara,” she mused. “I plan on wearing it as much as I can to the best of my ability.”
Kercher can be found during fair week at the Pie Pantry, which she runs along with her Tri Kappa — Elkhart Alpha Rho sisters.
Kercher may also be found occasionally at Kercher Sunrise Orchard. The business doesn’t shut down for fair week, despite the fact that every member of their family is an avid fairgoer and 4-H’er.
“We just do it,” she said. “We get up real early and we stay up real late and just get it done. I’ve always said our fair is the most wonderful fair.”
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair begins Friday and runs through July 30. Kercher begins her duties as Senior Queen on the first day of the fair.
Kercher is expected, like Senior Queens of the past, to ride in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade in a horse drawn carriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, and to help pass out prizes at the Summer PicnicTent for Senior Citizens at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
As Senior Queen, Kercher will also ‘reign’ over the fair’s two Senior Citizen Days, which are Friday and Tuesday. She will also be a guest on the Grandstand Stage each evening before entertainment, where she will share her day at the fair. She’ll also participate in several town parades and speak to civic groups throughout the year in order to promote the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and the Senior Queen Pageant.