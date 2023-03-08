PYLYMOUTH — Get a head start on celebrating all things Irish when Kennedy’s Kitchen comes to The REES Theatre in downtown Plymouth Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this performance.
In true Irish fashion, Guiness will be the special pour this evening, thanks to Indiana Beverage, a news release stated.
“From pub songs and sing-a-longs, stories and recitations to ripping dance tunes; from stomping on the floor to crying in your beer, it is voices raised in song and rich harmonies,” a news release stated. “You’ll hear fiddle, flute, whistle, mandolin, tenor banjo, bouzouki, guitar, bass and maybe even a kazoo or two.
General Admission is $20, with balcony Meet & Greet $40. Tickets may be limited at the door. To reserve tickets or for more information go to www.reestheatre.com.